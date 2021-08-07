Zynecoin (ZYN) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Zynecoin has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $92,770.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.86 or 0.00863984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00100377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00040760 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

