Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given New $13.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,520,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,340,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zynga by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after buying an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after buying an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after buying an additional 1,290,886 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,783,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

