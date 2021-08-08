$0.01 EPS Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Momentive Global reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $32,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $3,530,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $22,929,000. Finally, NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $3,465,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Momentive Global has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

