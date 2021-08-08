-$0.03 EPS Expected for Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 569,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.40. Frank’s International has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.