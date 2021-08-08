-$0.04 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. TPI Composites posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%.

TPIC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.66.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $63,814.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $3,373,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.56. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

