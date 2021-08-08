$0.14 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. ChannelAdvisor reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ECOM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 148,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,168. The company has a market cap of $726.67 million, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

