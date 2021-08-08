-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,087. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

