-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.11). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,466,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,651,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 923.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 276,626 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

