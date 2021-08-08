$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 470,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

