-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. 2,500,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,177. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 145,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

