-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Lifesci Capital lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.48. 2,500,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,177. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $242.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 180.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 145,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.