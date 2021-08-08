$0.57 EPS Expected for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIXX. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of CIXX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

