-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.64). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exterran.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE EXTN traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 147,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,766. Exterran has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $34,916.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 87,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,146.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 378,600 shares of company stock worth $1,581,416. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

