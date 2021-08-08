-$0.73 EPS Expected for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($1.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09).

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

In related news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,589. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after buying an additional 973,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after buying an additional 887,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KALV traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 141,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,894. The stock has a market cap of $486.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.31. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

