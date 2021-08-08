$0.74 EPS Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Brooks Automation reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 80.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $2,691,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

