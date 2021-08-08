-$0.78 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.68). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NKTR opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock worth $1,419,508. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

