$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $99.80. The stock had a trading volume of 393,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.80. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $46,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at $16,425,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 129,905 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

