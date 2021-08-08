0xcert Price Tops $0.0026 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a market cap of $904,585.17 and approximately $101,563.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.92 or 0.00840406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00101751 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00040309 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

ZXC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

