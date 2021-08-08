$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $15,763,000.

TCBI traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $65.03. 311,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

