$1.84 EPS Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will announce $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.90. Stamps.com posted earnings per share of $3.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,404 shares of company stock worth $53,656,913. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STMP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,639. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.70. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.55.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

