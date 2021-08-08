$10.01 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $10.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $7.03 million. Cellectis posted sales of $9.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $60.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $75.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cellectis during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLLS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 196,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

