1,000 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Acquired by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after buying an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,490 shares of company stock worth $6,658,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NVCR opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,999.20 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.