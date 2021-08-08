10,000 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter worth $435,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $48,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $1,622,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $30,177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

ZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. 86 Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zhihu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

