118,860 Shares in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 1.26% of FRP as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRPH. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Get FRP alerts:

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRPH opened at $59.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $562.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.72.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.