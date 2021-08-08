12,456 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,456 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

