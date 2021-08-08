14,418 Shares in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GCACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Growth Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCACU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.32.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

