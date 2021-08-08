1,718 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.84.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

