$180.55 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce sales of $180.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.64 million and the highest is $188.80 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $256.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compass Minerals International.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 168,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,613,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after buying an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after buying an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

