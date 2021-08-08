$19.56 Million in Sales Expected for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post $19.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.73 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $17.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $74.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $74.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $81.37 million to $85.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

