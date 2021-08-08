$198.53 Million in Sales Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report sales of $198.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $195.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $213.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $814.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.60 million to $822.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

ONB opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,540,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,168,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,146,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.