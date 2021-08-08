1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock Price Down 7.6% After Analyst Downgrade

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) shares dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1Life Healthcare traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.53. Approximately 22,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,314,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

