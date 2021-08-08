$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.27. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMC Materials.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CMC Materials stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.01. 339,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,605. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.
About CMC Materials
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
