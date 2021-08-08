$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.27. CMC Materials posted earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 48.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.01. 339,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,605. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -75.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

