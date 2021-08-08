20,431 Shares in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $269.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

