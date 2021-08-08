213 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $255,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 69.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 54.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 112.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.38 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.