27,264 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,088 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,360,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,516,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 551,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock worth $663,470,812. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

