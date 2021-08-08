$284.19 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report sales of $284.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.25 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Strategic Education by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $76.14. 233,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.37. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.