$284.19 Million in Sales Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report sales of $284.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.25 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Strategic Education by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $76.14. 233,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.37. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.