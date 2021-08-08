$30.51 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post $30.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.62 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $22.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $118.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.80 million to $119.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $139.82 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT to a “hold” rating and set a $28.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XENT. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 813,684 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Intersect ENT by 27.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after acquiring an additional 801,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Intersect ENT by 54.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1,138.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 159,111 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.37. 14,359,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,304. The stock has a market cap of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.61. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

