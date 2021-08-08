$33.80 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce $33.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.36 million and the lowest is $32.24 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $27.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $132.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.81 million to $136.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.57 million, with estimates ranging from $132.69 million to $148.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

PLYM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 416,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.