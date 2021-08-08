$33.80 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce $33.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.36 million and the lowest is $32.24 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $27.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $132.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.81 million to $136.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.57 million, with estimates ranging from $132.69 million to $148.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

PLYM stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. 416,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

