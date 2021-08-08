$382.20 Million in Sales Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post sales of $382.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $366.90 million and the highest is $397.50 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $281.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AdvanSix.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 282,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $362,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at $4,887,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 81.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.