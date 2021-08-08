$403.78 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post $403.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $431.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $367.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.34. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $170.31 and a 1-year high of $301.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

