$407.35 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report sales of $407.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $409.70 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $306.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million.

Several analysts have commented on CHS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. 1,367,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $768.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.97.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

