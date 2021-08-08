$426.11 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report $426.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.02 million and the highest is $440.20 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $530.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

HELE traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.48. 79,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,546. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.28. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

