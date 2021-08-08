$46.92 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will report $46.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the lowest is $45.21 million. Phreesia reported sales of $35.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $193.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.46 million to $194.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $232.51 million, with estimates ranging from $223.80 million to $238.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.32.

PHR stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,379. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.01 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $122,815.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,577 shares of company stock worth $7,247,279. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

