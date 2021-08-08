49,466 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHDG. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 347,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 88,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

