50,000 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

GigCapital4 stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. GigCapital4, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

