$58.93 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post sales of $58.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.30 million and the lowest is $56.55 million. Materialise posted sales of $47.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $237.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.75 million to $240.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.14 million, with estimates ranging from $267.90 million to $268.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Materialise stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. The stock had a trading volume of 224,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,753. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.31.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

