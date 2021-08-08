$639.47 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report $639.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $629.40 million. Guess? reported sales of $398.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess? had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GES. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $21.85 on Friday. Guess? has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -642.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Guess? by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Guess? by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Guess? by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 61,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.