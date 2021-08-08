$699.72 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) to report sales of $699.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $694.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $704.53 million. Lazard reported sales of $569.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.48% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,552,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,634,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 647,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 602,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,476,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $47.73. 289,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,639. Lazard has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

