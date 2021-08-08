7,060 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.