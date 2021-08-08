760 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,383,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HMN opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

