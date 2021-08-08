$8.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post sales of $8.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $34.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after buying an additional 715,568 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after buying an additional 356,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 6,323,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,899. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

